Nita Strauss & Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz Join Forces For New Single “The Wolf You Feed”

Band Photo: Arch Enemy (?)

Guitarist Nita Strauss has joined forces with Arch Enemy frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz for her latest single and music video “The Wolf You Feed“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explains Strauss:

“If you look back at old interviews from the last ten years, any time I was asked about collaborating with a vocalist in the future, Alissa White-Gluz was always the first name out of my mouth. She is truly one of my favorite vocalists and performers in the industry and creating this track together was everything I hoped it would be!

I’m very proud to release this track, especially now with everything else that’s going on. This time in history, whether in politics, music, social media, or our personal lives, has been an eye opening look into the two wolves of a lot of people out there, and maybe this song will be a reminder that we all have the ability to choose how we respond to things.

The lyrics of this song were inspired by ‘The Story of the Two Wolves’, a legend widely attributed to Native American storytellers.

An old grandfather was teaching his grandson about life:

‘A fight is going on inside me, he said to the boy.

It is a terrible fight and it is between two wolves. One is evil–he is anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt,

resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego.’

He continued, “’The other is good – he is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, empathy, generosity, truth,compassion, and faith. The same fight is going on inside you–and inside every other person, too.’

The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked his grandfather: ‘Which wolf will win?’

The grandfather simply replied, ‘The one you feed’.”

White-Gluz added:

“Nita and I finally got to collaborate – something we have both wanted to do for years! ‘The Wolf You Feed‘ is a kickass, catchy metal track with a really cool vibe. I kept the ‘two wolves’ analogy as a foundation throughout the song while playing up the dichotomy of the two sides of the tug-of-war we all have inside us. I recorded my parts in my home studio and it was an absolute pleasure to build this song with Nita. I am honored to be a part of it! Can’t wait to do this again!”