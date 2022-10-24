Brutal Assault Announces More Bands For 2023 To Include Anthrax, Sepultura and Benediction

Brutal Assault announced the second wave of bands for it's 26th edition set to take place August 9-12th at Fortress Josefov in the Czech Republic. Some of the bands include Anthrax, Sepultura, Fit For An Autopsy, I Am Morbid, Benediction and Marduk.