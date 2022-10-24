The Last Reign Release Playthrough Video For "Good 4 U" By Olivia Rodrigo

The Buffalo, New York, based outfit, The Last Reign have unleashed their ludicrously heavy rendition of "Good 4 U", originally by Olivia Rodrigo. The new single lands ahead of the band's upcoming EP Sands Of Fate which will be released in 2023.

"Our guest vocalist for the EP, Jesse Isadore, is primarily responsible for picking "Good 4 U" by Olivia Rodrigo. It was certainly a unique choice, but a fun experiment working with a modern pop song after just releasing our 80s cover EP, "Just Too Darn Loud"."



You can check it out here!