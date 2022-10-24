Skin Stripper Premiere New Music Video For "What We Need"
Hollywood, California-based slam duo Skin Stripper premiere a new music video for “What We Need”, taken from their latest album "Sick As Fuck", out in stores now.
Check out now "What We Need" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
