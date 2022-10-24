Hordous Premiere Title Track To Upcoming Album "Mon Fantôme"
Bordeaux, France based black metal duo Hordous premiere the title track to their upcoming album "Mon Fantôme". The record was mixed and mastered by Torve (Ascète, Borie de la Combe Noire). and will be released by Transcendance on November 2nd, 2022. The cover art was created by Ars Goetia Design.
Check out now "Mon Fantôme" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
