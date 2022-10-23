Virulence Premiere New Song "Behold the Bloodshed" From Upcoming New EP "Necrosis"
Tampa, Florida-based death metal outfit Virulence premiere a new song named “Behold the Bloodshed”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Necrosis", which will be out in stores November 11, 2022.
Check out now "Behold the Bloodshed" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
