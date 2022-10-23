Elder Premiere New Song "Endless Return" From Upcoming New Album "Innate Passage"

Psychedelic progressive metal outfit Elder premiere their new single "Endless Return" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. It is off their forthcoming new studio album "Innate Passage", due out on November 25th, 2022.

Explains guitarist/vocalist Nick DiSalvo:

"This record channels the surreal world we live in from a fantastical point of view, not super-literally, and how we as humans processed that; everyone on their own passage through time and space and whatever version of reality they chose for themselves.

The phrase 'Innate Passage' appeared to me when writing the record. Passage and transition are necessary in the human condition and this process is intrinsic to us. All the growth and introspection we underwent in the past few years totally made this apparent to me more so than any other experiences in life so far."