Elder Premiere New Song "Endless Return" From Upcoming New Album "Innate Passage"
Psychedelic progressive metal outfit Elder premiere their new single "Endless Return" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. It is off their forthcoming new studio album "Innate Passage", due out on November 25th, 2022.
Explains guitarist/vocalist Nick DiSalvo:
"This record channels the surreal world we live in from a fantastical point of view, not super-literally, and how we as humans processed that; everyone on their own passage through time and space and whatever version of reality they chose for themselves.
The phrase 'Innate Passage' appeared to me when writing the record. Passage and transition are necessary in the human condition and this process is intrinsic to us. All the growth and introspection we underwent in the past few years totally made this apparent to me more so than any other experiences in life so far."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Griefbringer Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Virulence Premiere New Song "Behold the Bloodshed"
0 Comments on "Elder Premiere New Song 'Endless Return'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.