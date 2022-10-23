Griefbringer Premiere New Single & Music Video "Blind Harbinger" From Upcoming Debut Album "The Horrible Wilting"

Italian sludgy death metal trio Griefbringer premiere a new single and music video by the name of “Blind Harbinger”, taken from their upcoming debut album "The Horrible Wilting". The record will be released on November 18th by Church of Crow Records.

Check out now "Blind Harbinger" streaming via YouTube for you now below.