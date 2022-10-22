Chelsea Grin Premiere New Single & Music Video “Forever Bloom” - Late The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Guests
Salt Lake City-based deathcore band Chelsea Grin premiere a new single titled “Forever Bloom”, featuring a guest contribution by late The Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad. The song itself is taken from the first half of the band's separately released double album “Suffer In Hell” / “Suffer In Heaven“, and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
“Suffer In Hell” will be out on November 11th, with its second half “Suffer In Heaven” scheduled for release on March 17th.
Tells guitarist Stephen Rutishauser:
“‘Forever Bloom‘ is a fast-paced song with a whimsical edge to it, paying homage to some of our metal roots. The video accompaniment should let you know that it isn’t all evil and darkness in the world of metal. Of course, we were very grateful to have our friend Trevor feature on this song — RIP to a legend.”
