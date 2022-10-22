Cabal Premiere New Single & Music Video “Plague Bringer”

Cabal premiere their new single and music video “Plague Bringer“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track is off the group's new album “Magno Interitus”, out in stores now.

Comments frontman Andreas Bjulver:

“‘Plague Bringer‘ criticises the modern world and capitalism. We keep taking and taking with no regard for how it affects the world around us, our only concern is unsustainable growth. We have become a plague and all we do is take take take.”

Cabal will be out supporting the new album on this fall’s European/UK ‘Impericon Never Say Die! Tour‘. Co-headlined by Suicide Silence and After The Burial, that trek will get support from Currents, Spite, Invent Animate and Boundaries:

11/05 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik

11/06 Dordrecht, NET – Bibelot

11/08 Bristol, UK – SWX

11/09 Birmingham, UK – The Mill

11/10 Glasgow, UK – Garage

11/11 Manchester, UK – Club Academy

11/12 London, UK – Electric Ballroom

11/13 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa

11/15 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

11/16 Hannover, GER – Faust

11/17 Berlin, GER – SO36

11/18 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry

11/19 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller

11/20 Prague, GER – Futurum

11/22 Vienna, AUT – Arena

11/23 MIlan, ITA – Circolo Magnolia

11/24 Stuttgart, GER – LKA

11/25 Pratteln, SWI – Z7

11/26 Munich, GER – Backstage

11/27 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

For 2023 the below dates are currently planned:

w/ Dying Fetus, Nasty and Frozen Soul:

02/03 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik

02/04 Enschede, NET – Metropool

02/05 Bristol, UK – SWX

02/06 Manchester, UK – Club Academy

02/07 Dublin, IRE – Opium

02/08 Glasgow, UK – Classic Grand

02/10 London, UK – O2 Islington Academy

02/11 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa

02/12 Paris, FRA – Trabendo

02/13 Lyon, FRA – CCO Villeurbanne

02/14 Geneve, SWI – L’Usine

02/15 Pratteln, SWI – Z7

02/17 Karlsruhe, GER – Substage

02/18 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser

02/19 Berlin, GER – SO36

02/20 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

02/21 Hannover, GER – Musikzentrum

02/22 Munchen, GER – Backstage