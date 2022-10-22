Cabal Premiere New Single & Music Video “Plague Bringer”
Cabal premiere their new single and music video “Plague Bringer“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The track is off the group's new album “Magno Interitus”, out in stores now.
Comments frontman Andreas Bjulver:
“‘Plague Bringer‘ criticises the modern world and capitalism. We keep taking and taking with no regard for how it affects the world around us, our only concern is unsustainable growth. We have become a plague and all we do is take take take.”
Cabal will be out supporting the new album on this fall’s European/UK ‘Impericon Never Say Die! Tour‘. Co-headlined by Suicide Silence and After The Burial, that trek will get support from Currents, Spite, Invent Animate and Boundaries:
11/05 Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik
11/06 Dordrecht, NET – Bibelot
11/08 Bristol, UK – SWX
11/09 Birmingham, UK – The Mill
11/10 Glasgow, UK – Garage
11/11 Manchester, UK – Club Academy
11/12 London, UK – Electric Ballroom
11/13 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa
11/15 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
11/16 Hannover, GER – Faust
11/17 Berlin, GER – SO36
11/18 Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry
11/19 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller
11/20 Prague, GER – Futurum
11/22 Vienna, AUT – Arena
11/23 MIlan, ITA – Circolo Magnolia
11/24 Stuttgart, GER – LKA
11/25 Pratteln, SWI – Z7
11/26 Munich, GER – Backstage
11/27 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
For 2023 the below dates are currently planned:
w/ Dying Fetus, Nasty and Frozen Soul:
02/03 Koln, GER – Essigfabrik
02/04 Enschede, NET – Metropool
02/05 Bristol, UK – SWX
02/06 Manchester, UK – Club Academy
02/07 Dublin, IRE – Opium
02/08 Glasgow, UK – Classic Grand
02/10 London, UK – O2 Islington Academy
02/11 Antwerp, BEL – Zappa
02/12 Paris, FRA – Trabendo
02/13 Lyon, FRA – CCO Villeurbanne
02/14 Geneve, SWI – L’Usine
02/15 Pratteln, SWI – Z7
02/17 Karlsruhe, GER – Substage
02/18 Leipzig, GER – Hellraiser
02/19 Berlin, GER – SO36
02/20 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
02/21 Hannover, GER – Musikzentrum
02/22 Munchen, GER – Backstage
