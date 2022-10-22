Bloodlines Premiere New Single & Music Video “Psalm Of The Depths”
Bloodlines return with a new single and official music video named "Psalm Of The Depths" which also marks the band's first new music since past November's EP “Hevel”.
Check out now "Psalm Of The Depths" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
