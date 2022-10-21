Melodic Death Metal Band Carrion Vael Announces US Tour Dates
Melodic death metal band Carrion Vael have finalized all dates for their upcoming US tour in support of their recently released album Abhorrent Obessions. The October shows will see support from Severed Headshop and Assimilator while the November dates will see the band tour with Hath and Reeking Aura.
CARRION VAEL TOUR DATES:
10.21. LAFAYETTE, IN - North End Pub (The Doom Room)
10.22. CHICAGO, IL - Magoos Bar & Grill (O'HALLOWS DEATH FEST 3)
*also feat Crusadist, Withering Soul, Luna In Sanguinem, Cannibal Abortion, Celestial Serpent, Beyond Deth, Scab Hag, Portal of Pazuzu, REDIVIDER, Devangelist, Gaunt
11.04. GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Turnstiles
*also feat. Knee Deep in the Dead
11.05. DETROIT, MI - Parts & Labor
*also feat. Mutilation Barbecue
11.08. PHILADELPHIA, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
11.09. BALTIMORE, MD - Shamrock Inn
11.10. NASHVILLE, TN - The End
*also feat. Ire & Uprise
11.11. KNOXVILLE, TN - BrickYard Bar & Grill
*also feat Time & Eternity
11.12. PITTSBURGH, PA - THE SHRED SHED
11.13. LOUISVILLE, KY - Mag Bar
*also feat. Malignant Vision
11.18. INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Black Circle
11.19. FORT WAYNE, IN - Piere's (STAN’S ROOM)
*also feat. Anti-Clutch
