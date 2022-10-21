Melodic Death Metal Band Carrion Vael Announces US Tour Dates

Melodic death metal band Carrion Vael have finalized all dates for their upcoming US tour in support of their recently released album Abhorrent Obessions. The October shows will see support from Severed Headshop and Assimilator while the November dates will see the band tour with Hath and Reeking Aura.

CARRION VAEL TOUR DATES:

10.21. LAFAYETTE, IN - North End Pub (The Doom Room)

10.22. CHICAGO, IL - Magoos Bar & Grill (O'HALLOWS DEATH FEST 3)

*also feat Crusadist, Withering Soul, Luna In Sanguinem, Cannibal Abortion, Celestial Serpent, Beyond Deth, Scab Hag, Portal of Pazuzu, REDIVIDER, Devangelist, Gaunt

11.04. GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Turnstiles

*also feat. Knee Deep in the Dead

11.05. DETROIT, MI - Parts & Labor

*also feat. Mutilation Barbecue

11.08. PHILADELPHIA, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

11.09. BALTIMORE, MD - Shamrock Inn

11.10. NASHVILLE, TN - The End

*also feat. Ire & Uprise

11.11. KNOXVILLE, TN - BrickYard Bar & Grill

*also feat Time & Eternity

11.12. PITTSBURGH, PA - THE SHRED SHED

11.13. LOUISVILLE, KY - Mag Bar

*also feat. Malignant Vision

11.18. INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Black Circle

11.19. FORT WAYNE, IN - Piere's (STAN’S ROOM)

*also feat. Anti-Clutch