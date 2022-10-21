Carrion Vael Premiere New Music Video For "Kentucky Fried Strangulation" From Latest Album "Abhorrent Obsessions"

Indiana quintet Carrion Vael premiere a new music video for “Kentucky Fried Strangulation”, taken from their latest album "Abhorrent Obsessions". Check out now "Kentucky Fried Strangulation" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comments frontman Travis Purcell:

“‘Kentucky Fried Strangulation’ is about the life and crimes of John Wayne Gacy. Gacy, who was diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder before his trial, was fueled towards a life of serial murder and rape, in part due to his father’s constant torture for acting too feminine as a child. This abuse and other mental impairments would lead Gacy to the murders of 33 young men from 1972-1978, disposing of their bodies in the crawl space of his suburban Chicago home.

“In the video, I play Pogo the clown, Gacy’s alter ego. I tried to represent a day in the life of Pogo, from his rope strangulation trick, to enjoying the delicious chicken he must have served up while managing three KFC restaurants.”