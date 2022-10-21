Bodysnatcher Premiere New Music Video “Value Through Suffering”
Florida-based deathcore quartet Bodysnatcher premiere a new official music video for their track “Value Through Suffering“ streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Comments drummer Chris Whited:
“‘Value Through Suffering‘ was written as a message to myself to not let the struggles in life bring you down, but rather allow them to build you into a better, stronger version of yourself. So really sit down and feel the horrible things you have been through and appreciate the person you are today.”
Bodysnatcher will join Hatebreed on their ‘20 Years Of Perseverance Tour‘ together with Gatecreeper, Bleeding Through and Dying Wish:
w/ Hatebreed, Gatecreeper & Dying Wish:
10/25 Elmira, NY – The L
10/26 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
10/27 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
10/28 Hartford, CT – Ther Webster
10/29 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC
10/30 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
10/31 Flint, MI – Machine Shop
11/02 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
11/03 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
11/04 Sauget, IL – Pop’s
11/05 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
11/07 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11/08 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
11/09 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Sports Cafe
11/10 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater (feat. Obituary)
11/11 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
11/12 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
11/14 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
11/15 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
w/ Hatebreed, Bleeding Through, & Dying Wish:
11/17 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
11/19 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
11/20 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues
