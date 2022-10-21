Bodysnatcher Premiere New Music Video “Value Through Suffering”

Florida-based deathcore quartet Bodysnatcher premiere a new official music video for their track “Value Through Suffering“ streaming via YouTube for you now below.

Comments drummer Chris Whited:

“‘Value Through Suffering‘ was written as a message to myself to not let the struggles in life bring you down, but rather allow them to build you into a better, stronger version of yourself. So really sit down and feel the horrible things you have been through and appreciate the person you are today.”

Bodysnatcher will join Hatebreed on their ‘20 Years Of Perseverance Tour‘ together with Gatecreeper, Bleeding Through and Dying Wish:

w/ Hatebreed, Gatecreeper & Dying Wish:

10/25 Elmira, NY – The L

10/26 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

10/27 Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

10/28 Hartford, CT – Ther Webster

10/29 Harrisburg, PA – HMAC

10/30 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

10/31 Flint, MI – Machine Shop

11/02 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

11/03 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

11/04 Sauget, IL – Pop’s

11/05 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

11/07 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/08 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

11/09 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Sports Cafe

11/10 Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater (feat. Obituary)

11/11 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

11/12 Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

11/14 Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

11/15 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

w/ Hatebreed, Bleeding Through, & Dying Wish:

11/17 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

11/19 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

11/20 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues