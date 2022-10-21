Headline News

Rivers Of Nihil Part Ways With Co-Founding Singer Jake Dieffenbach

Technical death metal band Rivers Of Nihil announce they are parting ways with their co-founding frontman Jake Dieffenbach. Adam Biggs will be taking over lead vocals in addition to continuing his duties on bass for the time being. A statement issued by Rivers Of Nihil can be read below:

“We would like to inform our fans and colleagues alike that we’ve parted ways with Jake Dieffenbach. Jake was a founding member of Rivers Of Nihil, and our friend and brother beyond the scope of the band. While this decision wasn’t easy, it was necessary. We ask our friends and fans to allow Jake the space to handle his affairs with dignity and privacy.

The creative core of Rivers Of Nihil is still intact. Brody and Biggs will continue to be the main architects of the music and lyrics, as they have been from the start. Jared has been with us for 5 years and 2 albums already, and we’ve known Andy for so long it feels like he’s been in the band forever.

To that end, rather than bringing in anyone new, Biggs will be taking over lead vocals on the upcoming EU/UK ‘Faces Of Death’ tour, the recently-announced Northeast U.S. dates with Killswitch Engage, and beyond — as he did on the second half of our recent North American tour with The Contortionist — in addition to continuing his duties on bass.

Beyond touring, we have some exciting releases planned for the near future as well. Stay tuned for those announcements soon.”

w/ Allegaeon, Fallujah, Inferi & Harbinger:

11/11 Oberhausen, GER – Kulttempel

11/12 Karlsruhe, GER – Die Stadtmitte

11/13 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club

11/14 Aarau, SWI – Kiff

11/15 Munich, GER – Backstage

11/16 Prague, CZE – Futurum

11/17 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room

11/18 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert

11/19 Poznan, POL – U Bazyla

11/20 Dresden, GER – Puschkin

11/21 Berlin, GER – Hole44

11/22 Hannover, GER – Bei Chez Heinz

11/23 Copenhagen, DEN – Stengade

11/24 Hamburg, GER – Logo

11/25 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje

11/26 Bristol, UK – Thekla

11/27 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington

11/28 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse

11/29 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

11/30 Birmingham, UK – Asylum

12/01 Southampton, UK – The Loft

12/02 Paris, FRA – Backstage By The Mill

12/03 Aarschot, BEL – De Klinker Club

w/ Killswitch Engage & Unearth:

12/28 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

12/29 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

12/30 Worcester, MA – The Palladium