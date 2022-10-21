For The Fallen Dreams Premiere New Single & Music Video “No Heaven”
For The Fallen Dreams premiere their latest single and official music video by the name of “No Heaven” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
Explains frontman Chad Ruhlig:
“‘No Heaven‘ is one of the first tracks that came to the table for the new material. Experimenting with something this outside of the box for us so early on in the writing process kept us motivated to stay the course. To have this one out into the world is a great feeling. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much we did creating it.”
