"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

For The Fallen Dreams Premiere New Single & Music Video “No Heaven”

posted Oct 21, 2022 at 2:39 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

For The Fallen Dreams premiere their latest single and official music video by the name of “No Heaven” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.

Explains frontman Chad Ruhlig:

“‘No Heaven‘ is one of the first tracks that came to the table for the new material. Experimenting with something this outside of the box for us so early on in the writing process kept us motivated to stay the course. To have this one out into the world is a great feeling. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much we did creating it.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "For The Fallen Dreams Premiere New Single & Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 