Babymetal Premiere New Single & Music Video “Divine Attack – Shingeki”

Japan’s Kawaii metal duo Babymetal premiere their new track and music video “Divine Attack – Shingeki“, taken from their forthcoming studio full-length “The Other One“ and streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The new album is scheduled for a March 24th, 2023 release date.

Babymetal is planning to join Sabaton and Lordi on their European/UK spring tour for the below booked dates:

04/14 Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

04/15 London, UK – OVO Wembley

04/16 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena

04/18 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

04/21 Paris, FRA – Zenith Paris

04/22 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle

04/24 Hamburg, GER – Barclays Arena

04/25 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal Main Hall

04/28 Stockholm, SWE – Avicii Arena

04/29 Oslo, NOR – Oslo Spektrum

04/30 Copenhagen, DEN – Royal Arena

05/02 Hannover, GER – ZAG Arena

05/03 Amsterdam, NET – Ziggo Dome

05/05 Berlin, GER – Mercedes Benz Arena

05/06 Leipzig, GER – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

05/07 Vienna, AUT – Wiener Stadthalle

05/09 Lodz, POL – Atlas Arena

05/10 Ostrava, CZE – Arena Ostrava

05/12 Cologne, GER – Lanxess Arena

05/13 Antwerp, BEL – Sporpaleis

05/15 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle

05/18 Tallinn, EST – Saku Suurhall

05/19 Helsinki, FIN – Helsinki Ice Hall

05/20 Kuopio, FIN – Kuopio-Halli