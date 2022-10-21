Babymetal Premiere New Single & Music Video “Divine Attack – Shingeki”
Japan’s Kawaii metal duo Babymetal premiere their new track and music video “Divine Attack – Shingeki“, taken from their forthcoming studio full-length “The Other One“ and streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The new album is scheduled for a March 24th, 2023 release date.
Babymetal is planning to join Sabaton and Lordi on their European/UK spring tour for the below booked dates:
04/14 Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
04/15 London, UK – OVO Wembley
04/16 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena
04/18 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
04/21 Paris, FRA – Zenith Paris
04/22 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle
04/24 Hamburg, GER – Barclays Arena
04/25 Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal Main Hall
04/28 Stockholm, SWE – Avicii Arena
04/29 Oslo, NOR – Oslo Spektrum
04/30 Copenhagen, DEN – Royal Arena
05/02 Hannover, GER – ZAG Arena
05/03 Amsterdam, NET – Ziggo Dome
05/05 Berlin, GER – Mercedes Benz Arena
05/06 Leipzig, GER – Quarterback Immobilien Arena
05/07 Vienna, AUT – Wiener Stadthalle
05/09 Lodz, POL – Atlas Arena
05/10 Ostrava, CZE – Arena Ostrava
05/12 Cologne, GER – Lanxess Arena
05/13 Antwerp, BEL – Sporpaleis
05/15 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle
05/18 Tallinn, EST – Saku Suurhall
05/19 Helsinki, FIN – Helsinki Ice Hall
05/20 Kuopio, FIN – Kuopio-Halli
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Megadeth Premiere New Music Video “Life In Hell”
- Next Article:
For The Fallen Dreams Premiere New Single & Video
0 Comments on "Babymetal Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.