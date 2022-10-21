Megadeth Premiere New Music Video For “Life In Hell”
Band Photo: Megadeth (?)
Thrash metal veterans Megadeth premiere the fourth part of their series of music videos shot for their latest record “The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!“. Leo Liberti has once again produced this latest clip for “Life In Hell“ streaming now via YouTube for you below.
