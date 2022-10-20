Headline News
Maceration (Ex-Bloodbath, Edge of Sanity, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Epiphany of the Past" From Upcoming New Album "It Never Ends…"
Band Photo: Bloodbath (?)
Danish old-school death metal veterans Maceration return after 30 years of silence and premiere a new song and music video named “Epiphany of the Past”. The song is taken from their upcoming new album "It Never Ends…", which will be out in stores November 25th via Emanzipation Productions.
The outfit is featuring death metal veteran Dan Swano on vocals (formerly Bloodbath, Edge of Sanity, etc.) and members from the legendary Danish death metal bands Invocator and Illdisposed and ex-Myrkur.
Check out now "Epiphany of the Past" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Foreign Hands Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Sagrado Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Maceration (Ex-Bloodbath, Etc) Return After 30 Yrs"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.