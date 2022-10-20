Headline News

Maceration (Ex-Bloodbath, Edge of Sanity, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Epiphany of the Past" From Upcoming New Album "It Never Ends…"

Band Photo: Bloodbath (?)

Danish old-school death metal veterans Maceration return after 30 years of silence and premiere a new song and music video named “Epiphany of the Past”. The song is taken from their upcoming new album "It Never Ends…", which will be out in stores November 25th via Emanzipation Productions.

The outfit is featuring death metal veteran Dan Swano on vocals (formerly Bloodbath, Edge of Sanity, etc.) and members from the legendary Danish death metal bands Invocator and Illdisposed and ex-Myrkur.

Check out now "Epiphany of the Past" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.