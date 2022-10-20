Foreign Hands Premiere New Music Video For “Tearing Down Your Reality”

Delaware-based metalcore outfit Foreign Hands premiere their new official music video for “Tearing Down Your Reality” off their new EP “Lucid Noise”, out now on all major digital platforms.

Explains frontman Tyler Norris:

“‘Tearing Down Your Reality‘ was written and recorded at the same time as ‘Chlorine Tears‘, although it shows the more aggressive side of our band. Lyrically, the song is about people who exploit anyone and use any tactic to get what they want at the cost of being their genuine self. It’s the type of ignorance that comes with being materialistic, egoistic, etc. While some may never come to address that part of themselves, the music video shows how some do in an unsettling way.”

You can catch Foreign Hands live this fall on the below booked dates:

w/ SeeYouSpaceCowboy & Dying Wish:

11/12 Louisville, KY – Portal

11/13 Cincinatti, OH – Legends

11/14 Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups

11/15 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

12/05 Little Rock, AR – Vino’s

w/ Counterparts & SeeYouSpaceCowboy:

11/16 Grand Rapids, MI – The Stache

11/17 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

11/18 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

11/19 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

11/20 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

w/ Counterparts, SeeYouSpaceCowboy & Dying Wish:

11/23 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

11/24 Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

11/25 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

11/26 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

11/27 Pomona, CA – Glass House

11/29 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

11/30 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theatre

12/02 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

12/03 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

12/04 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

12/06 Madison, TN – Eastside Bowl

12/07 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

12/08 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

12/09 Washington, DC – Union Stage

12/10 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave

12/11 Asbury Park, NY – Asbury Lanes

12/13 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird / Crafthouse

12/14 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

12/15 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

12/16 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

12/17 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

12/18 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall