Foreign Hands Premiere New Music Video For “Tearing Down Your Reality”
Delaware-based metalcore outfit Foreign Hands premiere their new official music video for “Tearing Down Your Reality” off their new EP “Lucid Noise”, out now on all major digital platforms.
Explains frontman Tyler Norris:
“‘Tearing Down Your Reality‘ was written and recorded at the same time as ‘Chlorine Tears‘, although it shows the more aggressive side of our band. Lyrically, the song is about people who exploit anyone and use any tactic to get what they want at the cost of being their genuine self. It’s the type of ignorance that comes with being materialistic, egoistic, etc. While some may never come to address that part of themselves, the music video shows how some do in an unsettling way.”
You can catch Foreign Hands live this fall on the below booked dates:
w/ SeeYouSpaceCowboy & Dying Wish:
11/12 Louisville, KY – Portal
11/13 Cincinatti, OH – Legends
11/14 Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups
11/15 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
12/05 Little Rock, AR – Vino’s
w/ Counterparts & SeeYouSpaceCowboy:
11/16 Grand Rapids, MI – The Stache
11/17 Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
11/18 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
11/19 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
11/20 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
w/ Counterparts, SeeYouSpaceCowboy & Dying Wish:
11/23 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
11/24 Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret
11/25 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
11/26 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
11/27 Pomona, CA – Glass House
11/29 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
11/30 Phoenix, AZ – The Nile Theatre
12/02 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box
12/03 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
12/04 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
12/06 Madison, TN – Eastside Bowl
12/07 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)
12/08 Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
12/09 Washington, DC – Union Stage
12/10 Pittsburgh, PA – Enclave
12/11 Asbury Park, NY – Asbury Lanes
12/13 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird / Crafthouse
12/14 New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
12/15 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
12/16 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
12/17 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre
12/18 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
