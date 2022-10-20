See: Halestorm Frontwoman Lzzy Hale Starring As ‘Clitaurus Maximus’ New GWAR Music Video “The Cutter”
GWAR premiere a gory NSFW music video for their track “The Cutter” taken from their fifteenth studio release “The New Dark Ages“. Halestorm vocalist/guitarist Lzzy Hale guests on both the song and also as "Clitaurus Maximus" in the clip for it.
Says GWAR frontman Blothar:
“Lzzy Hale is wonderfully talented. Few realize she is also an undercover Scumdog who came to Earth with the rest of GWAR eons ago under her true name Clitaurus Maximus of the Maximus clan. We are delighted to have her voice and image on this work of absolute genius.”
Comments Hale:
“I, Clitaurus Maximus the She Bull… hereby declare, ‘The Cutter‘ as my FIRST feature in a MOTHERFUCKING GWAR SONG! Thank you so much to these interplanetary warriors for the much-appreciated bloodletting, and for giving this lil’ beast the opportunity to rear her three ugly heads!”
