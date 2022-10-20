Darkthrone Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Caravan Of Broken Ghosts”

Band Photo: Darkthrone (?)

Norwegian black metal veterans Darkthrone premiere the first advance track and lyric video named “Caravan Of Broken Ghosts” taken from their forthcoming nineteenth studio full-length “Astral Fortress“.

Comments Fenriz:

“There is a revisit vibe of ‘Quintessence’ at first, which is a total coincidence as it is Ted‘s song and I wrote ‘Q’. The song then explodes into fiercer metal, pounding and catching there as well, with clever riff shifts. And then the classic doom ending. Thank you, Ted.”