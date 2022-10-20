Darkthrone Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Caravan Of Broken Ghosts”
Norwegian black metal veterans Darkthrone premiere the first advance track and lyric video named “Caravan Of Broken Ghosts” taken from their forthcoming nineteenth studio full-length “Astral Fortress“.
Comments Fenriz:
“There is a revisit vibe of ‘Quintessence’ at first, which is a total coincidence as it is Ted‘s song and I wrote ‘Q’. The song then explodes into fiercer metal, pounding and catching there as well, with clever riff shifts. And then the classic doom ending. Thank you, Ted.”
