Voivod Premiere New Official Music Video For “Quest For Nothing”
Canadian progressive sci-fi metal pioneers Voivod premiere a new AI-created music video for their song “Quest For Nothing“, taken from the group’s latest studio full-length “Synchro Anarchy”.
Comments drummer Michel “Away” Langevin:
“When AI art started appearing online a few months ago, my jaw dropped to the floor. When Luc Leclerc, webmaster for Voïvod, showed me what he could do with AI animation, my jaw dropped to the basement! His video perfectly captures the dystopian side of the music and lyrics for ‘Quest For Nothing‘. Hold on tight to your seat and enjoy!”
November will find Voivod out as direct support to Opeth on the below European/UK run:
11/10 Copenhagen, DEN – Grey Hall
11/12 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
11/14 Berlin, GER – Admiralspalast
11/15 Wuppertal, GER – Historische Stadthalle
11/16 Paris, FRA – Salle Pleyel
11/17 London, UK – Eventim Apollo
11/19 Utrecht, NET – TivoliVredenburg
11/20 Utrecht, NET – TivoliVredenburg
11/21 Zurich, SWI – Komplex
11/23 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
11/24 Bilbao, SPA – Santana 27
11/25 Madrid, SPA – La Riviera
11/26 Lisbon, POR – Sala Tejo
They’ve also lined up the following headlining shows amid that trek:
11/11 Hamburg, GER – Indra
11/28 Athens, GRE – Temple
11/29 Thessaloniki, GRE – Eightball Club
12/02 Istanbul, TUR – Blind
12/06 Mezzago, ITA – Bloom
12/07 Cagliari, ITA – CuevaRock
12/08 Rome, ITA – Traffic Club
12/09 Bari, ITA – Demode Club
