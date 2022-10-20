Voivod Premiere New Official Music Video For “Quest For Nothing”

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal pioneers Voivod premiere a new AI-created music video for their song “Quest For Nothing“, taken from the group’s latest studio full-length “Synchro Anarchy”.

Comments drummer Michel “Away” Langevin:

“When AI art started appearing online a few months ago, my jaw dropped to the floor. When Luc Leclerc, webmaster for Voïvod, showed me what he could do with AI animation, my jaw dropped to the basement! His video perfectly captures the dystopian side of the music and lyrics for ‘Quest For Nothing‘. Hold on tight to your seat and enjoy!”



November will find Voivod out as direct support to Opeth on the below European/UK run:

11/10 Copenhagen, DEN – Grey Hall

11/12 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

11/14 Berlin, GER – Admiralspalast

11/15 Wuppertal, GER – Historische Stadthalle

11/16 Paris, FRA – Salle Pleyel

11/17 London, UK – Eventim Apollo

11/19 Utrecht, NET – TivoliVredenburg

11/20 Utrecht, NET – TivoliVredenburg

11/21 Zurich, SWI – Komplex

11/23 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

11/24 Bilbao, SPA – Santana 27

11/25 Madrid, SPA – La Riviera

11/26 Lisbon, POR – Sala Tejo

They’ve also lined up the following headlining shows amid that trek:

11/11 Hamburg, GER – Indra

11/28 Athens, GRE – Temple

11/29 Thessaloniki, GRE – Eightball Club

12/02 Istanbul, TUR – Blind

12/06 Mezzago, ITA – Bloom

12/07 Cagliari, ITA – CuevaRock

12/08 Rome, ITA – Traffic Club

12/09 Bari, ITA – Demode Club