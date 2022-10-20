Aborted Premiere New Official Music Video “Infinite Terror”

Belgian deathgrind mainstays Aborted premiere a new official music video for their single “Infinite Terror” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track marks the debut of their latest addition to the band's roster, guitarist Dan Konradsson (Ophidian I, Une Misère) and also the first track for their new label home Nuclear Blast.







You can catch Aborted live with Lorna Shore, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur on the following dates:

10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

10/22 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

10/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/25 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

10/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

10/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

10/29 Orlando, FL – The Abbey

10/31 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/01 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

11/02 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

11/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

11/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

11/06 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

11/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

11/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11/12 Denver, CO – Summit

11/13 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

11/15 Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge

11/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

11/17 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/18 Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

11/19 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/20 Montreal, QC – L’astral

Aborted will also be playing the below three headlining shows amid that run with Ingested and Ov Sulfur as support acts:

11/03 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar

11/10 Boise, ID – The Shredder

11/14 Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s