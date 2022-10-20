Aborted Premiere New Official Music Video “Infinite Terror”
Belgian deathgrind mainstays Aborted premiere a new official music video for their single “Infinite Terror” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track marks the debut of their latest addition to the band's roster, guitarist Dan Konradsson (Ophidian I, Une Misère) and also the first track for their new label home Nuclear Blast.
You can catch Aborted live with Lorna Shore, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur on the following dates:
10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
10/22 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre
10/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/25 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
10/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
10/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
10/29 Orlando, FL – The Abbey
10/31 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11/01 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
11/02 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
11/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
11/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
11/06 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
11/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
11/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/12 Denver, CO – Summit
11/13 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
11/15 Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge
11/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
11/17 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/18 Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
11/19 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/20 Montreal, QC – L’astral
Aborted will also be playing the below three headlining shows amid that run with Ingested and Ov Sulfur as support acts:
11/03 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar
11/10 Boise, ID – The Shredder
11/14 Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s
