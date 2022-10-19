Just For Fun
Bananaslama Premiere New Animated Video For "Foggy Jungle Breakdown"
Richmond, Virginia-based self-proclaimed inventors of ape-grind Bananaslama premiere a new animated video for “Foggy Jungle Breakdown”, taken from their latest album "Jagged Little Peel", out in stores now via Grundle Flea Records.
Check out now "Foggy Jungle Breakdown" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Line-up:
Orangubang - Drums
Hairy Garcia - Guitar
Paul Gibbonon - Bass
