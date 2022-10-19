Firstborne (Megadeth, Ex-Lamb Of God, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dead Rats”

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Firstborne - the supergroup led by former Lamb Of God/Megadeth drummer Chris Adler and current Megadeth bassist James LoMenzo - premiere a new track and music video named “Dead Rats“. The AI-generated clip was produced by visual artist Keith Robertson.

Tells Adler:

“As promised, another monthly Firstborne banger! In addition to the killer tune, we are stoked on the accompanying visualizer by Keith Roberson, our AI guru. It’s a first for us, and likely you as well. Check it!”