Firstborne (Megadeth, Ex-Lamb Of God, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Dead Rats”

posted Oct 19, 2022 at 2:47 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Firstborne - the supergroup led by former Lamb Of God/Megadeth drummer Chris Adler and current Megadeth bassist James LoMenzo - premiere a new track and music video named “Dead Rats“. The AI-generated clip was produced by visual artist Keith Robertson.

Tells Adler:

“As promised, another monthly Firstborne banger! In addition to the killer tune, we are stoked on the accompanying visualizer by Keith Roberson, our AI guru. It’s a first for us, and likely you as well. Check it!”

