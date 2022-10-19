Sarcator Premiere New Single "He Who Comes From the Dark" From Upcoming New Album "Alkahest"
Swedish black/thrash quartet Sarcator premiere a new single titled “He Who Comes From the Dark”, taken from their upcoming new album "Alkahest", which is slated for release via Black Lion Records on November 4th, 2022.
Check out now "He Who Comes From the Dark" streaming via YouTube for you below.
