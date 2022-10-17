Mexico Metal Fest Shares Full Tankard Set From Mexico Metal Fest 2022
The Mexico Metal Fest crowd loved Tankard at this year's fest and why wouldn't they? There was plenty of beer on and off stage, monster mosh pits and shenanigans o' plenty during their set!
You can watch their whole set at the festival below!
