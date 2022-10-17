"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Udånde Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "and Denied All Sense and Reason" From Upcoming New Album "Slow Death – A Celebration of Self-Hatred"

posted Oct 17, 2022 at 2:34 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Bratislava, Slovakia-based black metal unit Udånde premiere a new song by the name of “and Denied All Sense and Reason”, taken from their upcoming new album "Slow Death – A Celebration of Self-Hatred". The new effort will be released by Vendetta Records on December 2nd, 2022.

Check out now "and Denied All Sense and Reason" streaming via YouTube for you below.

