Udånde Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "and Denied All Sense and Reason" From Upcoming New Album "Slow Death – A Celebration of Self-Hatred"

Bratislava, Slovakia-based black metal unit Udånde premiere a new song by the name of “and Denied All Sense and Reason”, taken from their upcoming new album "Slow Death – A Celebration of Self-Hatred". The new effort will be released by Vendetta Records on December 2nd, 2022.

Check out now "and Denied All Sense and Reason" streaming via YouTube for you below.