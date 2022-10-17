Vægtløs Premiere New Song "Når de ord, vi har brug for skyder op af sig selv, får vi en ny sang" From Upcoming Debut EP "Kakofoni"

Aalborg, Denmark-based blackgaze post-metal outfit Vægtløs premiere a new song entitled “Når de ord, vi har brug for skyder op af sig selv, får vi en ny sang”. The track is taken from their upcoming debut EP "Kakofoni", which will be released on November 3rd.

Explain the group:

“Kakofoni is a deeply personal record, where the two songs center around the loss of two people close to the band. The dialogue of death, and how to handle it, is a dialogue the band wants to open with this record.”