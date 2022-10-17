Fell Ruin Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Burning Spire" From Upcoming New Album "Cast in Oil The Dressed Wrought"
Detroit, Michigan-based black metal band Fell Ruin premiere a new song and music video “The Burning Spire”, taken from their upcoming new album "Cast in Oil The Dressed Wrought. The record will be released on November 11th, on vinyl, cassette, and digital by Tartarus Records, and on CD by Death Psalm Records.
Check out now "The Burning Spire" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Fell Ruin Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.