Fell Ruin Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Burning Spire" From Upcoming New Album "Cast in Oil The Dressed Wrought"

Detroit, Michigan-based black metal band Fell Ruin premiere a new song and music video “The Burning Spire”, taken from their upcoming new album "Cast in Oil The Dressed Wrought. The record will be released on November 11th, on vinyl, cassette, and digital by Tartarus Records, and on CD by Death Psalm Records.

Check out now "The Burning Spire" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.