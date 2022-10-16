Deadbody (Twitching Tongues, God's Hate, Etc.) Premiere New Track "The Joy Of Torture" From Upcoming New Album "The Requiem"

Deadbody - the new project featuring brothers Taylor (guitar/vocals) and Colin Young (bass/vocals) both of God's Hate, Twitching Tongues fame - premiere their new single "The Joy Of Torture", streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. They are joined by guitarist Miles McIntosh (Apparition) and Jorge Herrera (ACXDC, Despise You). The track is off their upcoming album "The Requiem", due out on October 28th, 2022.

Comments Taylor Young:

"The idea of the album is the death and mourning of not only an era, but the ego. Regardless of your output, status, goals, failures, or otherwise, the last thing you do is rot or burn. You can't take any of it with you, so there's no point in getting hung up on petty details. It sounds bleak, but it's also meant to be freeing. Let go and move forward."