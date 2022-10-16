Ashen Horde Premiere New Song "The Physician" From Upcoming New Album "Antimony"

Blackened tech-death band Ashen Horde premiere a new song entitled “The Physician”, taken from their upcoming new album "Antimony". Transcending Obscurity plans to announce pre-order opportunities for the band's fourth album in the first week of November, 2022.

Check out now "The Physician" streaming via YouTube for you below.