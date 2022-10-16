Ashen Horde Premiere New Song "The Physician" From Upcoming New Album "Antimony"
Blackened tech-death band Ashen Horde premiere a new song entitled “The Physician”, taken from their upcoming new album "Antimony". Transcending Obscurity plans to announce pre-order opportunities for the band's fourth album in the first week of November, 2022.
Check out now "The Physician" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sacrificer (I Declare War) Premiere New Song
- Next Article:
Deadbody Premiere New Track "The Joy Of Torture"
0 Comments on "Ashen Horde Premiere New Song 'The Physician'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.