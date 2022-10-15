Sacrificer (I Declare War) Premiere New Song "Flesh Prison" - The Red Chord Frontman Guy Kozowyk Guests
Band Photo: The Red Chord (?)
Portland, OR-band Sacrificer - led by I Declare War frontman Jamie Hanks - premiere a new song entitled “Flesh Prison”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track features a guest appearance from The Red Chord singer Guy Kozowyk.
