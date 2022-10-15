Rhythm Of Fear Premiere New Music Video “Alien Synthesis”
A new official music video for Floridian crossover thrash metal band Rhythm Of Fear‘s track “Alien Synthesis” has premiered streaming via YouTube for you below. The clip was directed by Eric Richter (Vein.fm, Fit For An Autopsy). The single is off the group’s new album “Fatal Horizons“, out in stores now.
Comment the band:
“‘Alien Synthesis‘ is a bit of a continuation from an earlier track of ours called ‘Fire In The Sky‘. We’re all somewhat obsessed with what else is out there as obviously tied into a lot of our overall imagery. For the video, we wanted to make something super visual, a short quick movie if you will. Of course we were leaning heavily towards a sci-fi horror vibe and wanted to tie in elements of our album art so we joined forces with Eric Richter who is known to do killer work. We couldn’t be more excited with how it all turned out and hopefully people and aliens alike will be into it.”
Rhythm Of Fear will be out on the road again with I AM and Bodybox this November performing on the following dates:
11/03 Corpus Christi, TX – Boozerz
11/04 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground
11/05 Houston, TX – The End
11/06 Dallas, TX – Cheapstakes
11/07 Baton Rouge, LA – La Chelsea’s Live
11/09 Tampa, FL – The Brass Mug
11/10 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables
11/11 Jacksonville, FL – The Archetype
11/12 Orlando, FL – The Haven
11/14 Nashville, TN – The End
11/15 Little Rock, AR – Vino’s
11/16 Springfield, MO – The Odyssey
11/18 Tulsa, OK – Act Like You Know Fest
