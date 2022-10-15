Stake Premiere New Music Video For “Zone Out”
Belgian post-metal outfit Stake‘s new single and Alex Orma directed music video named “Zone Out” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The song is off their recently released album “LOVE, DEATH and DECAY“.
Tell the group:
“Today we present you our new video: ‘Zone Out‘. It has become an abstract combination of an identity crisis, a hellish nightmare and cathartic mantras to process all of this and turn it back into something beautiful again.”
You can see Stake live on stage across Europe and the UK this month supporting Cave In at the below booked shows:
10/15 Dortmund, GER – Junkyard
10/16 Berlin, GER – Lido
10/17 Wiesbaden, GER – Kesselhaus
10/19 Paris, FRA – Badaboum
10/20 Bethune, FRA – Le Poche
10/24 London, UK – Heaven
10/25 Bristol, UK – The Exchange
10/26 Manchester, UK – Gorilla
10/28 Glasgow, UK – Room 2
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Lorna Shore Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
Rhythm Of Fear Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Stake Premiere New Music Video “Zone Out”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.