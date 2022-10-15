Stake Premiere New Music Video For “Zone Out”

Belgian post-metal outfit Stake‘s new single and Alex Orma directed music video named “Zone Out” has premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below. The song is off their recently released album “LOVE, DEATH and DECAY“.

Tell the group:

“Today we present you our new video: ‘Zone Out‘. It has become an abstract combination of an identity crisis, a hellish nightmare and cathartic mantras to process all of this and turn it back into something beautiful again.”

You can see Stake live on stage across Europe and the UK this month supporting Cave In at the below booked shows:

10/15 Dortmund, GER – Junkyard

10/16 Berlin, GER – Lido

10/17 Wiesbaden, GER – Kesselhaus

10/19 Paris, FRA – Badaboum

10/20 Bethune, FRA – Le Poche

10/24 London, UK – Heaven

10/25 Bristol, UK – The Exchange

10/26 Manchester, UK – Gorilla

10/28 Glasgow, UK – Room 2