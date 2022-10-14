All Out War Premiere New Song & Video "Glorious Devastation" From Upcoming New Album "Celestial Rot"

New York hardcore metal outfit All Out War premiere a new video for the first advance track named “Glorious Devastation”. The single is taken from their forthcoming new studio full-length “Celestial Rot”, due out on February 03rd through Translation Loss Records.

Explains vocalist Mike Score:

“‘Celestial Rot‘ expresses the decay of not only this world, but the dogma that has helped bring us here. The fall of the earthly realm, as well as the spiritual realm. We are excited for this release because we touch on influences that we have not tapped into previously. ‘Celestial Rot‘ represents a new direction and a new chapter for All Out War. A new voyage that we are enthusiastically embracing.

‘Glorious Devastation‘ represents the dark path humanity has embarked upon. It’s a twisted journey towards an apocalyptic end that will cleanse the earth of a tortured and corrupt existence. We chose this song because we felt it captured the essence of the album both lyrically and sonically. We thought it was a fantastic representation of where the band is headed musically.”