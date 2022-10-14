Traitors Premiere New Single & Music Video “Nu World Order”
Floridian deathcore band Traitors premiere a new official music video for their latest track “Nu World Order“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
The outfit just kicked off their ‘The New World Order Tour‘. VCTMS, Scumfuck and Worm Shepherd will be joining them as support acts on the following dates:
10/13 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables
10/14 Tampa, FL – Orpheum
10/15 Jacksonville, FL – The Underbelly
10/16 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
10/17 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans
10/18 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
10/19 Easton, PA – One Centre Square
10/21 Worcester, MA – Palladium Upstairs
10/22 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall
10/23 Brooklyn, NY – Meadows
10/24 Wilmington, DE – The Queen
10/26 Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups
10/27 Indianapolis, IN – The Emerson (no Vctms)
10/29 Detroit, MI – The Loving Touch (no Vctms)
10/30 West Chicago, IL – WC Social Club (no Vctms)
11/01 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep
11/02 Salt Lake City, UT – Beehive
11/04 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield’s
11/05 Cupertino, CA – X Bar
11/06 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
11/07 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8
11/09 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge
11/10 El Paso, TX – The Rockhouse
11/11 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Room (no Vctms)
11/12 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground
