Traitors Premiere New Single & Music Video “Nu World Order”

Floridian deathcore band Traitors premiere a new official music video for their latest track “Nu World Order“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

The outfit just kicked off their ‘The New World Order Tour‘. VCTMS, Scumfuck and Worm Shepherd will be joining them as support acts on the following dates:

10/13 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables

10/14 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

10/15 Jacksonville, FL – The Underbelly

10/16 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

10/17 Jacksonville, NC – Hooligans

10/18 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

10/19 Easton, PA – One Centre Square

10/21 Worcester, MA – Palladium Upstairs

10/22 Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall

10/23 Brooklyn, NY – Meadows

10/24 Wilmington, DE – The Queen

10/26 Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups

10/27 Indianapolis, IN – The Emerson (no Vctms)

10/29 Detroit, MI – The Loving Touch (no Vctms)

10/30 West Chicago, IL – WC Social Club (no Vctms)

11/01 Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

11/02 Salt Lake City, UT – Beehive

11/04 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield’s

11/05 Cupertino, CA – X Bar

11/06 Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

11/07 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8

11/09 Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge

11/10 El Paso, TX – The Rockhouse

11/11 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Room (no Vctms)

11/12 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Underground