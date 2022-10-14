Polar Premiere New Single & Music Video “Burn”

UK melodic hardcore band Polar premiere their new song and official music video named “Burn” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The single is off the group's upcomingr new studio full-length “Everywhere, Everything”, due out in stores on January 13th, 2023 via Arising Empire Records.

Tells frontman Adam Woodford:

“‘Burn‘ is about the burning desire to push even harder personally and as band and that our flame was brighter than ever and not burning out.”

“Everywhere, Everything” track-list:

01 – “Winds Of Change”

02 – “Burn”

03 – “Gods & Heathens”

04 – “Everywhere, Everything”

05 – “The Greatest Sin”

06 – “Rush”

07 – “Dissolve Me”

08 – “Deliverance”

09 – “Snakes Of Eden”

10 – “Baptism Of Fire”