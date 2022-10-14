Morbikon (Municipal Waste, Finntroll, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Deaththirst”

Band Photo: Municipal Waste (?)

Blackened death metal trio Morbikon premiere a new single named “Deaththirst” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The track is off their impending debut studio full-length “Ov Mournful Twilight“, due out on October 28th via Tankcrimes.

That band features bassist/vocalist Philip “Land Phil” Hall, drummer Dave Witte (both of Municipal Waste fame) and vocalist Matthias “Vieth” Lillmåns (Finntroll).