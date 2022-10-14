Hammerhedd Premiere New Single “Tunnel”
Kansas City-based brotherly trio of Hammerhedd premiere their new single by the name of “Tunnel” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Explain the band:
“We wrote this song about a year ago while listening to The Police nonstop. There’s Stewart Copeland-influenced drums, a few Andy Summers-type chord shapes, and a Sting-style bass riff in the midsection. Aside from that, we (as usual) took heavy influence from Tool, Meshuggah, Mastodon, etc. – the gods of the newer generation of metal, as well as the classics; Rush, Zeppelin, Floyd, etc. We like to think we put these influences together in a way that sounds new, fresh, and uniquely Hammerhedd.”
You can catch Hammerhedd live playing with In Flames, Upon A Burning Body and Darkest Hour, on the below booked dates:
10/17 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live
10/18 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
10/20 Richmond, VA – The National
10/21 Warrendale, PA – Jergels
10/22 Cleveland, OH – TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
10/24 Niagara Falls, NY – The Rapids Theatre
10/26 Hampton Beach, NH – Wally’s
10/27 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theatre (no Darkest Hour)
10/28 Reading, PA – Reverb (no Darkest Hour)
