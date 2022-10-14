Gojira Premiere New Single “Our Time Is Now”

French progressive metal band Gojira premiere their new track “Our Time Is Now” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. That single is also featured on the soundtrack to the newly release EA Sports video game, ‘NHL 23‘, appearing alongside Korn, Ghost, Turnstile etc..

Explains singer/guitarist Joe Duplantier:

“This song goes out to all the fighters out there sparking a light in a dark world. If you care about something meaningful to you and your community. If you are standing for a cause, if you show compassion and solidarity for the ones whose rights are taken away, if you’re in a war defending your inherent rights or fighting against deforestation, if you’re standing for animal rights, human rights, you are the lightning bolt, the spark that will shape our world. Your time is now! Our time is now!

Rest In Peace young Masha Amini. She was killed in Teheran for not wearing her hijab ‘properly’ by the ‘morality police’ and Rest In Peace all victims of brutalities during the protests that followed her death. We support the women of Iran in their fight, for taking a stand against oppression!”