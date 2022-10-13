Imperial Execration Premiere New Single "Summoning of the ancient hordes" From Upcoming New Album "Commanding Satan’s Crusades"

United Kingdom-based brutal death trio Imperial Execration premiere a new single “Summoning of the ancient hordes”, taken from their upcoming new album "Commanding Satan’s Crusades". The record will be out in stores December 9, 2022 via Comatose Music.

Check out now "Summoning of the ancient hordes" streaming via YouTube for you below.