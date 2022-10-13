Mo'ynoq Premiere New Music Video For "Throes of Ardent Disposition"
Raleigh, North Carolina-based black metal band Mo'ynoq premiere a new music video for “Throes of Ardent Disposition”, taken from their latest album "A Place for Ash".
Check out now "Throes of Ardent Disposition" streaming via YouTube for you below.
“”Throes of Ardent Disposition” is a song about personal growth and the difficulty of not just living with grief, but overcoming it on the way to something greater. It feels natural to dwell on negative emotions, but one can’t move forward without first processing and excising the malignancies that hold them back.”
