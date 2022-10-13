ten56. (Ex-Betraying The Martyrs) Premiere New Music Video For “Traumadoll / RLS”

ten56. - featuring ex-Betraying The Martyrs vocalist Aaron Matts - premiere a joint music video for the band's songs “Traumadoll” and “RLS“.

Says frontman Matts:

“We never wanted to give anyone a chance to put us in a pigeon hole, the things we’ve done until this moment are the things that people already know we are capable of, and our plan going forward is always to keep adding to our repertoire. Our sound is our identity, but the possibilities in which we express ourselves within it are and always should be without limit. ‘Traumadoll’ and ‘RLS’ speak about the lows I have experienced with substance abuse and the consequences of self medicating without seeking professional help.

I hope that by being completely honest with my band mates, fans and anyone else who comes across this track, that I can encourage those in similar positions to open up and seek help. If you are in need of psychological help, please speak to someone – Aaron“