Fit For A King Premiere New Single & Music Video “Times Like These” - The Ghost Inside’s Jonathan Vigil Guests

Texan melodic hardcore band Fit For A King return with a new advance track off their upcoming new full-length “The Hell We Create“, due out out on October 28th via Solid State Records. Jonathan Vigil, frontman of Los Angeles, CA band The Ghost Inside guests on this particular single, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Comments Fit For A King frontman Ryan Kirby:

“‘Times Like This‘ is about how as a society, we have accepted misinformation as a part of life, and in some cases, even embraced it. Those in power keep us at each other’s throats using these tactics, and when we rise above the noise, we can finally give the throne back to the many — not the few.”

Fit For A King are sgearing up for a second leg of dates with I Prevail and Pierce The Veil. Stand Atlantic will join them, opening the below string of dates:

10/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10/26 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

10/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest

10/31 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

11/01 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

11/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11/04 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11/06 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

11/08 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

11/09 St. Louis, MO – The Factory

11/11 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

11/12 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

11/15 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

11/18 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/19 Cambridge, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/20 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

11/22 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore