Fit For A King Premiere New Single & Music Video “Times Like These” - The Ghost Inside’s Jonathan Vigil Guests
Texan melodic hardcore band Fit For A King return with a new advance track off their upcoming new full-length “The Hell We Create“, due out out on October 28th via Solid State Records. Jonathan Vigil, frontman of Los Angeles, CA band The Ghost Inside guests on this particular single, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Comments Fit For A King frontman Ryan Kirby:
“‘Times Like This‘ is about how as a society, we have accepted misinformation as a part of life, and in some cases, even embraced it. Those in power keep us at each other’s throats using these tactics, and when we rise above the noise, we can finally give the throne back to the many — not the few.”
Fit For A King are sgearing up for a second leg of dates with I Prevail and Pierce The Veil. Stand Atlantic will join them, opening the below string of dates:
10/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10/26 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
10/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10/29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest
10/31 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
11/01 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
11/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/04 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
11/06 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
11/08 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
11/09 St. Louis, MO – The Factory
11/11 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
11/12 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
11/15 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
11/18 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/19 Cambridge, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/20 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
11/22 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Lamb Of God Premiere New Live Video “Nevermore”
- Next Article:
ten56. Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Fit For A King Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.