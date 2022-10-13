Lamb Of God Premiere New Live Video For “Nevermore”
Richmond, VA groove metal veterans Lamb Of God premiere a live-themed music video for “Nevermore“, taken from the group’s recently released ninth studio full-length “Omens“. The live footage was shot during this past August’s ‘Bloodstock Open Air‘ festival appearance in Walton-on-Trent, UK.
You can catch the band live at the below booked shows:
w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders & Fit For An Autopsy:
10/13 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
10/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater
10/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
10/16 El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
10/18 San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum
10/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
10/20 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
w/ Kreator & Thy Art Is Murder:
11/18 Copenhagen, DEN – Forum Black Box
11/19 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset Arenan
11/21 Oulu, FIN – Teatria
11/22 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall Black Box
11/24 Warsaw, POL – Stodola
11/26 Munich, GER – Zenith
11/27 Berlin, GER – Columbiahalle
11/29 Tilburg, NET – 013
11/30 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique
12/02 Ludwigsburg, GER – MHP Arena
12/03 Essen, GER – Grugahalle
12/04 Saarbrucken, GER – Saarlandhalle
12/06 Madrid, SPA – Riviera
12/07 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
12/09 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
12/10 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena
12/11 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee
12/13 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
12/14 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
12/15 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
12/16 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol
12/18 Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
12/20 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia
12/21 Dubendorf, SWI – Samsung Hall
