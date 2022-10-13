Lamb Of God Premiere New Live Video For “Nevermore”

Richmond, VA groove metal veterans Lamb Of God premiere a live-themed music video for “Nevermore“, taken from the group’s recently released ninth studio full-length “Omens“. The live footage was shot during this past August’s ‘Bloodstock Open Air‘ festival appearance in Walton-on-Trent, UK.







You can catch the band live at the below booked shows:

w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders & Fit For An Autopsy:

10/13 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

10/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater

10/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/16 El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

10/18 San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

10/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10/20 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

w/ Kreator & Thy Art Is Murder:

11/18 Copenhagen, DEN – Forum Black Box

11/19 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset Arenan

11/21 Oulu, FIN – Teatria

11/22 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall Black Box

11/24 Warsaw, POL – Stodola

11/26 Munich, GER – Zenith

11/27 Berlin, GER – Columbiahalle

11/29 Tilburg, NET – 013

11/30 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique

12/02 Ludwigsburg, GER – MHP Arena

12/03 Essen, GER – Grugahalle

12/04 Saarbrucken, GER – Saarlandhalle

12/06 Madrid, SPA – Riviera

12/07 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

12/09 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

12/10 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena

12/11 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee

12/13 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

12/14 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

12/15 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

12/16 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

12/18 Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

12/20 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia

12/21 Dubendorf, SWI – Samsung Hall