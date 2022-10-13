Distant Premiere New Single & Music Video “Human Scum”

Europe-based deathcore band Distant premiere a new single and official music video named “Human Scum“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The band’s vocalist Alan Grnja directed the video shoot.

Comment the band:

“‘Human Scum‘ is a deathtrap of a track, with a hooky chorus and an impeccable atmospheric soundscape. The tracks adds on to the never ending evolution to Distant songwriting capabilities and the sound of hellscape. After Tyrannt’s crucible with his father – Tsukuyomi – he suffered a great defeat. Stranded in this new world in his mortal body, he’s found by his silent worshippers of the Covenant, who work to help Tyrannt’s rebirth into full power again – and, raising his army against the forces of Tsukuyomi to get the ultimate revenge.”

You can catch Distant live, touring with Decapitated, Despised Icon, Brand Of Sacrifice, and Viscera later this fall:

10/29 Hannover, GER – Faust

10/30 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

10/31 Brussels, BEL – Botanique

11/1 London, UK – The Electric Ballroom

11/2 Bristol, UK – SWX

11/3 Birmingham, UK – The Mill

11/4 Glasgow, UK – Garage

11/5 Manchester, UK – Damnation Fest (no Brand Of Sacrifice & Viscera)

11/6 Paris, FRA – La Machine du Moulin Rouge

11/7 Lyon, FRA – CCO

11/8 Pratteln, SWI – Z7

11/9 Munich, GER – Backstage

11/10 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club

11/11 Ljubljana, SLO – Orto Bar

11/12 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert

11/13 Prague, CZE – Meet Factory

11/14 Warsaw, POL – Proxima

11/15 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller

11/16 Berlin, GER – SO36

11/17 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

11/18 Tilburg, NET – O13

11/19 Bochum, GER – Matrix