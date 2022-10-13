Distant Premiere New Single & Music Video “Human Scum”
Europe-based deathcore band Distant premiere a new single and official music video named “Human Scum“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The band’s vocalist Alan Grnja directed the video shoot.
Comment the band:
“‘Human Scum‘ is a deathtrap of a track, with a hooky chorus and an impeccable atmospheric soundscape. The tracks adds on to the never ending evolution to Distant songwriting capabilities and the sound of hellscape. After Tyrannt’s crucible with his father – Tsukuyomi – he suffered a great defeat. Stranded in this new world in his mortal body, he’s found by his silent worshippers of the Covenant, who work to help Tyrannt’s rebirth into full power again – and, raising his army against the forces of Tsukuyomi to get the ultimate revenge.”
You can catch Distant live, touring with Decapitated, Despised Icon, Brand Of Sacrifice, and Viscera later this fall:
10/29 Hannover, GER – Faust
10/30 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
10/31 Brussels, BEL – Botanique
11/1 London, UK – The Electric Ballroom
11/2 Bristol, UK – SWX
11/3 Birmingham, UK – The Mill
11/4 Glasgow, UK – Garage
11/5 Manchester, UK – Damnation Fest (no Brand Of Sacrifice & Viscera)
11/6 Paris, FRA – La Machine du Moulin Rouge
11/7 Lyon, FRA – CCO
11/8 Pratteln, SWI – Z7
11/9 Munich, GER – Backstage
11/10 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club
11/11 Ljubljana, SLO – Orto Bar
11/12 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert
11/13 Prague, CZE – Meet Factory
11/14 Warsaw, POL – Proxima
11/15 Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller
11/16 Berlin, GER – SO36
11/17 Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
11/18 Tilburg, NET – O13
11/19 Bochum, GER – Matrix
