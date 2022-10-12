Narcotic Wasteland Premiere New Single & Video "The Best Times Have Passed" From Upcoming New Album

Narcotic Wasteland - the outfit led by ex-Nile guitarist/vocalist Dallas Toler-Wade - premiere their new single "The Best Times Have Passed", taken from their forthcoming studio album, scheduled for sometime in 2023 by Megaforce Records.

Explains Toler-Wade:

"Since the song was completed I knew I wanted some type of video for it. The lyrics for me are very personal so I started thinking about them and it gave me an idea of a human head slowly decaying down to the skull by the end of the song. We had a few different ideas going back and forth between Kenji (video producer) and I. What he sent back was quite different from my vision and I am glad because what he came up with was SO MUCH BETTER than my idea.

The video is a masterpiece made by one of the best in the business in my opinion. It makes a powerful melancholic song even more gut wrenching. It is the only time I have seen a lyric video that actually makes the song more heavy!!!! I am very proud of how the song and the lyric video turned out. We have been playing the song live and concentrating on getting all my parts right is the only thing really that keeps me from bursting into tears right there on the stage. When I played the song demo for someone I would quite often have to leave the room so I don't make my guests uncomfortable lol. I love the song but it's like kryptonite. It really hits me sometimes."