Exhumed Premiere New Single “Disgusted”

Band Photo: Exhumed (?)

California-based deathgrind outfit Exhumed premiere their new single “Disgusted” off the band's upcoming album “To The Dead“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It is the band's final advance track to arrive ahead of the album's release on October 21st through Relapse Records.





Tells vocalist/guitarist Matt Harvey:

“Our final single from ‘To The Dead‘ is a veritable labyrinth of riffs that mirrors the lyrical content, dragging the listener kicking and screaming on a descent into homicidal mania. If you make it through this track alive after it slices, dices, chops, and rips your senses, you deserve a beer before you dive back in for another listen! It’s an Exhumed track – you know what to do: crank up the volume, crack open a cold one, and shed some brain cells with us!”

Exhumed will be out on the road again for the below headlining U.S. tour:

w/ Hulder, Vitriol & Molder:

11/10 Portland, OR – Dante’s

11/11 Seattle, WA – Substation

11/12 Boise, ID – The Shredder

11/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Ace’s High Saloon

11/14 Denver, CO – HQ

11/16 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

11/17 Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s

11/18 Chicago, IL – Reggies

11/19 Milwaukee, WI – Club Garibaldi

11/20 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

11/21 Cincinnati, OH – Legends

11/22 Cleveland, OH – No Class

w/ Hulder, Vitriol & Castrator:

11/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Cattivo

11/25 Boston, MA – Sonia

11/26 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brendas

11/27 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows

11/29 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

11/30 Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Taphouse

12/01 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

12/02 Atlanta, GA – Bogg’s

12/03 Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

12/04 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

12/07 Houston, TX – White Oak

12/08 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

12/09 Dallas, TX – Amplified

12/10 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

12/12 Albuquerque, NM – The Launchpad

12/13 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

12/14 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

12/15 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation

12/16 Los Angeles, CA – Don Quixote

12/17 Oakland, CA – Eli’s Mile High