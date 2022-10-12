Exhumed Premiere New Single “Disgusted”
Band Photo: Exhumed (?)
California-based deathgrind outfit Exhumed premiere their new single “Disgusted” off the band's upcoming album “To The Dead“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It is the band's final advance track to arrive ahead of the album's release on October 21st through Relapse Records.
Tells vocalist/guitarist Matt Harvey:
“Our final single from ‘To The Dead‘ is a veritable labyrinth of riffs that mirrors the lyrical content, dragging the listener kicking and screaming on a descent into homicidal mania. If you make it through this track alive after it slices, dices, chops, and rips your senses, you deserve a beer before you dive back in for another listen! It’s an Exhumed track – you know what to do: crank up the volume, crack open a cold one, and shed some brain cells with us!”
Exhumed will be out on the road again for the below headlining U.S. tour:
w/ Hulder, Vitriol & Molder:
11/10 Portland, OR – Dante’s
11/11 Seattle, WA – Substation
11/12 Boise, ID – The Shredder
11/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Ace’s High Saloon
11/14 Denver, CO – HQ
11/16 Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
11/17 Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s
11/18 Chicago, IL – Reggies
11/19 Milwaukee, WI – Club Garibaldi
11/20 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
11/21 Cincinnati, OH – Legends
11/22 Cleveland, OH – No Class
w/ Hulder, Vitriol & Castrator:
11/23 Pittsburgh, PA – Cattivo
11/25 Boston, MA – Sonia
11/26 Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brendas
11/27 Brooklyn, NY – The Meadows
11/29 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
11/30 Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Taphouse
12/01 Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
12/02 Atlanta, GA – Bogg’s
12/03 Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub
12/04 Tampa, FL – Brass Mug
12/07 Houston, TX – White Oak
12/08 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
12/09 Dallas, TX – Amplified
12/10 San Antonio, TX – Rock Box
12/12 Albuquerque, NM – The Launchpad
12/13 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
12/14 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
12/15 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation
12/16 Los Angeles, CA – Don Quixote
12/17 Oakland, CA – Eli’s Mile High
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Stabbing Premiere "Razor Wire Strangulation"
- Next Article:
Goatwhore Premiere New Official Music Video
0 Comments on "Exhumed Premiere New Single 'Disgusted'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.